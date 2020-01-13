Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling Candles That Smell Like Her Vagina

PRPhotos.com

Yes, you read that correctly. Gwyneth Paltrow is indeed marketing candles on Goop that are literally named “This Smells Like My Vagina.” They retail for $75 and are currently sold out.

The website provides a backstory: “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP. The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle).”

So what does Paltrow’s vagina smell like? Apparently, geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.

Twitter has some questions. Wrote one: “is this pre or post hot yoga?”