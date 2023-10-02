Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny + More!

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE’S STILL PROCESSING HER SKI ACCIDENT TRIAL: Gwyneth Paltrow addressed her highly publicized ski accident trial against Terry Sanderson earlier this year in an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday (September 30th). Sanderson accused the Sliding Doors actress of “slamming” into him at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016. "That whole thing was pretty weird. I don’t know that I’ve even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived," she told the outlet. "Sometimes in my life, it takes me a long time to look back and process something and understand something.”

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY GO GUCCI OFFICIAL: E! News reports that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are putting their relationship on display in a new campaign for the Gucci Valigeria travel line. Over the weekend, the fashion company released photos and video of the pair at an airport together, wearing Gucci clothing and carrying Gucci bags. One photo shows the “Dakiti” singer hugging the Kardashians star from behind as she sits on top of Gucci luggage.

MICHELLE VISAGE HINTS AT A FALLING OUT BETWEEN JENNIFER LOPEZ AND LEAH REMINI: Bowen Yang stirred the pot on a recent episode of his Las Culturistas podcast, when he asked Michelle Visage about Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini’s friendship. “[Leah] and J. Lo are best buds, right?” Yang said. The RuPaul’s Drag Race star made a face, which caused the Saturday Night Live star to burst into laughter, before she said, “No comment.” Fans have been wondering if Lopez and Remini are still friends after the King of Queens actress missed the Marry Me star’s wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022.

JADA PINKETT SMITH REACTS TO TUPAC SHAKUR’S MURDER SUSPECT ARREST: Jada Pinkett Smith responded to the news that a suspect has been arrested in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. The Set It Off actress went to high school with the legendary rapper in Boston. “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” she wrote on her Instagram stories over the weekend. “R.I.P. Pac.”