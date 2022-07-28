Home » Entertainment » Gwyneth Paltrow Says Kids Of Celebrity Parents ‘Have To Work Twice As Hard’

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Kids Of Celebrity Parents ‘Have To Work Twice As Hard’

Posted on

Gwyneth Paltrow says that life is hard for the kids of celebrity parents.

In a conversation with Hailey Bieber for her YouTube series, Who’s in my Bathroom?, the GOOP founder said, “As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way. However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

The reason, according to the star, is “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom."”

Gwyneth is the oldest child of Meet The Parents star Blythe Danner and director and producer Bruce Paltrow.

Related Articles

Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could Have ‘Hollered’ At Him If She Wanted A Second Child
Gaten Matarazzo Is Not Related To ‘The Princess Diaries’ Star heather Matarazzo
Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Constance Wu, Jack Osbourne + More!
Ashley Judd Says She Had A ‘Restorative Justice Conversation’ With The Man Who Raped Her
Ashton Kutcher Comments On Returning As Michael Kelso For ‘That ’90s Show’
Video of Late Paul Sorvino Saying He’d ‘Volunteer’ To Strangle Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces