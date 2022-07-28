Gwyneth Paltrow Says Kids Of Celebrity Parents ‘Have To Work Twice As Hard’

Gwyneth Paltrow says that life is hard for the kids of celebrity parents.

In a conversation with Hailey Bieber for her YouTube series, Who’s in my Bathroom?, the GOOP founder said, “As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way. However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

The reason, according to the star, is “Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom."”

Gwyneth is the oldest child of Meet The Parents star Blythe Danner and director and producer Bruce Paltrow.