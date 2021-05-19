Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Claims of Exploding Vagina Candle

PRPhotos.com

A man who purchased Gwyneth Paltrow‘s viral “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from Goop says it exploded, and he is filing a class-action lawsuit, claiming it could have killed him, TMZ reports.

According to legal docs obtained by the site, Colby Watson says he purchased the 10.5-ounce Vagina candle online in January. He claims he lit the candle for the first time the next month, and insists there was nothing close to the candle, and no drafts. He writes that after burning for “an estimated three hours or less,” the candle exploded.

He admits that Goop did warn users to not burn the candle for more than two hours at a time. He dubs the Vagina candle “inherently dangerous” and is trying to put together a class action suit seeking damages of $5 million+.

Goop told NBC that the claim is “frivolous.”