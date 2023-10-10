Gwyneth Paltrow Uses Her Academy Award As A Doorstop

Gwyneth Paltrow displays her Academy Award in an … unconventional way. In a video interview with Vogue shared on Monday (October 9th), the Sliding Doors actress revealed that she puts the trophy to use as a doorstop outside her home in the Hamptons.

Taking a tour of her outdoor garden, the interviewer pans to the award on the ground, which is holding open a wooden door. "What a beautiful Academy Award," the interviewer says. Paltrow replies, "My doorstop! It works perfectly."

The Goop founder won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love.