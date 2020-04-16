Home » Entertainment » Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Tells Her To Make More Vagina Eggs

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Tells Her To Make More Vagina Eggs

Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, is quarantining with her 15-year-old daughter Apple, her 14-year-old son Moses and her husband Brad Falchuk, and things are getting real. While Gwyneth homeschools her teens, they’re homeworking her. 

Apple gave her mom a list of #workgoals, which Gwyneth then shared on social media. “Make more vagina eggs & candles,” she advised, a reference to two of Gwyneth’s most infamous—and wildly—successful Goop initiatives. 

Her celeb pals encouraged Apple’s turn toward entrepreneurism. Mindy Kaling wrote, “Hahahahaha she’s a genius.”

