Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Guest House To Be Listed On Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow is teaming up with Airbnb in an effort to “make the world a little less lonely.” The Shakespeare in Love actress shared a video tour of her guest house in Montecito, California, to Instagram on Tuesday (August 1st) and revealed that two people will get the chance to stay there for a night.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote in the caption. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

Fans can begin booking on August 15th at 10:00 am PT, but the stay is only open to two guests. In addition to lying by the pool and going on Gwyneth’s “favorite hike,” guests can look forward to having dinner with the Iron Man actress herself.