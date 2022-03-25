Home » Entertainment » Hailee Steinfeld’s Dress Almost Knocked Anya Taylor Joy Down The Met Gala Stairs

Hailee Steinfeld’s Dress Almost Knocked Anya Taylor Joy Down The Met Gala Stairs

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Anya Taylor-Joy revealed in a recent video for British Vogue that she nearly fell at the 2018 Met Gala after getting caught up in Hailee Steinfeld’s white Prabal Gurung gown.

The Queen's Gambit actress said she would’ve “toppled straight down the stairs” if Jimmy Fallon hadn’t grabbed her and “ripped her to safety.”

Steinfeld responded to the story on Twitter Thursday (March 24th), writing, “Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down that colossal staircase… Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ… I can’t wait to properly meet!!! X”

Related Articles

Industry News: Encanto, Love Is Blind, Only Murders In The Building + More!
Industry News: RHONY, Stranger Things, The Oscars + More!
Rachel Zegler Receives Invitation To Present At The Oscars
Kylie Jenner Releases 10-Minute Video Documenting The Birth Of Her Son
Report: Beyonce In Talks To Perform At The Oscars
Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited To The Oscars