Halle Bailey Says ‘It’s About Time’ A Black Woman Played ‘A Role Like’ Ariel In ‘The Little Mermaid’

Halle Bailey spoke with PopSugar in an interview published Tuesday (March 21st) about her starring role as Ariel in the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film is set to reach theaters on May 26th.

“It's about time that a role like this is played by a Black woman, by somebody who is just a part of this beautiful community. We deserve to have images that look like us and to see ourselves in the media on big screens and everything,” she said. “So I'm just grateful that we're getting to see ourselves finally on such big projects.”

Bailey also commented on how she’s learned to support herself in her career. “We have to constantly encourage ourselves and remind ourselves that we are worthy, we can do it. We just sometimes need that extra push,” she told the outlet. “I think that's been the one for me that I've really just learned how to change my mindset and recognize that what I'm doing is amazing, be proud, and clap for myself.”