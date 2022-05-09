Home » Entertainment » Halle Berry Honors Her 5th Grade Teacher On Mother’s Day

Halle Berry Honors Her 5th Grade Teacher On Mother’s Day

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Halle Berry took to Instagram on Sunday (May 8th) to honor “other mothers” this Mother’s Day. Berry shared a photo of herself with her fifth-grade teacher, Yvonne Sims, and paid tribute to Sims’ role in her life.

“On Mother's Day, not only do I reflect on what it truly means to be a mother — and the importance of a mother's love — I also reflect on what it means to receive love from a mother and sometimes that love comes from 'another mother,'” Berry wrote.

The Monster’s Ball actress continued, “Yvonne Sims has been my 'Other Mother' since she was my 5th grade teacher. Without her guidance, wisdom, patience and most importantly, her UNCONDITIONAL love for me in all the stages of my life, I'm not so sure I'd still be here.”

“I love you, Yvonne Sims with all my heart! Today, as we celebrate mothers, let's also celebrate our 'OTHER MOTHERS!' Happy Mother's Day!” she wrote.

Related Articles

John Travolta Posts Mother’s Day Tribute To His Late Wife, Kelly Preston
August Alsina Reflects On Health Issues
Amber Heard Recalls First Time Johnny Depp Allegedly Hit Her
Kim Cattrall Reveals Why She Wasn’t On ‘And Just Like That’
Portia De Rossi Shares Touching Story About Coming Out To Her Grandmother
Bill Murray Addresses Misconduct Allegations On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’