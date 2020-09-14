Halle Berry Lands Mega-Deal at Netflix

PRPhotos.com

She’s speechless! Halle Berry is set to release her new film, Bruised, and landed a massive offer from Netflix. The Oscar-winner took to Twitter to celebrate the reported $20 million deal and share her shock over the lofty sum.

“I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.”

In Bruised, Berry appears both behind and in front of the camera, as director and star in a drama about a MMA fighter struggling to restore her reputation as a fighter and a mother. She previously told Variety that she broke two ribs during filming, but didn’t want to take a break: “I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long. We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did.”