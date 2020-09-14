Home » Entertainment » Halle Berry Lands Mega-Deal at Netflix

Halle Berry Lands Mega-Deal at Netflix

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

She’s speechless! Halle Berry is set to release her new film, Bruised, and landed a massive offer from Netflix. The Oscar-winner took to Twitter to celebrate the reported $20 million deal and share her shock over the lofty sum.

“I am speechless. Thank you @netflix for believing in my vision, cannot wait for y’all to finally see #BruisedTheMovie.”

In Bruised, Berry appears both behind and in front of the camera, as director and star in a drama about a MMA fighter struggling to restore her reputation as a fighter and a mother. She previously told Variety that she broke two ribs during filming, but didn’t want to take a break: “I didn’t want to stop because I had prepared for so long. We had rehearsed; we were ready. So my mind, my director’s mind, was just — keep going. And I compartmentalized that, and I just kept going: ‘I’m not going to stop. I’ve come too far. I’m going to act as if this isn’t hurting. I’m going to will myself through it.’ And so we did.”

Related Articles

Chloe X Halle Kick Off NFL Season By Performing National Anthem
Halle Berry Talks Bryan Singer Fights, ‘Bond’ Loss, Oscar Heartbreak
Prince Harry Denies Nixing Fundraising Event Because of Netflix Deal
Lili Reinhart Lashes Out at Clickbait
Industry News: Bly Manor, Netflix, Turner Classic Movies and More!
Lady Gaga Wins Big At MTV VMAS 2020