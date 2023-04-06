Home » Entertainment » Halsey To Star In Horror Film With Kevin Bacon

Halsey To Star In Horror Film With Kevin Bacon

Halsey is set to make her horror film debut in the upcoming, MaXXXine. Others announced for the cast include Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Moses Sumney, and Lily Collins.

Mia Goth will return for the newest installment, reprising her role as Maxine Minx. Halsey’s character is still unknown.

Although this is technically Halsey’s first step into the horror-film industry, she did previously write and star in an hourlong, R-rated concept film released in 2021 to promote her album called, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Halsey also stars in Americana, a western which premiered at SXSW last month.

