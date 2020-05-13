Hannah Brown Gets Real About How She Felt During Jed Wyatt Proposal

PRPhotos.com

Bachelorette Hannah Brown commemorated the one-year anniversary of Jed Wyatt’s ill-fated proposal to her with a heartfelt, if brutal post about how she felt when he popped the question.

She wrote: “Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life…but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.”

Brown added, "I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, 'this ain’t it' (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here.”

Brown concluded: “If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you’ll let me tell you what I would’ve told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You’re going to make it. This ain’t it but what’s coming is so much better. Sometimes you’ve gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you’ll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too.”

Her instinct, of course, was correct and she broke things off after the fact that he had a girlfriend made the news.