Home » Entertainment » Hannah Waddingham Says Her Drama Teacher Told Her She Would ‘Never Work On Screen’

Hannah Waddingham Says Her Drama Teacher Told Her She Would ‘Never Work On Screen’

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Emmy-winner Hannah Waddingham didn’t let criticism get in her way. The Ted Lasso star revealed on a recent episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast that a drama teacher once told her she would “never work on screen.”

“I had one drama teacher that said to the whole class: ‘Oh, Hannah will never work on screen because she looks like one side of her face has had a stroke,'” she recalled, sharing how this comment added fuel to her fire. “I thought, ‘I will do. Come hell or high water, I will work on screen,'” she said.

Despite her determination, the Game of Thrones actor admitted that these words also gave her “a complex for years.”

Related Articles

Nicole Kidman Was Once Told She Was ‘Too Tall’ To ‘Have A Career’ In Hollywood
Jennifer Lawrence Told Robert De Niro To ‘Go Home’ At Her Wedding
Jodie Foster Says Gen Z Is ‘Really Annoying’ To Work With
Jessica Chastain, Hannah Waddingham, Tom Cruise + More!
Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Rachel Leviss + More!
Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Gigi Hadid + More!