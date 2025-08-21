‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Breaks Nielsen Streaming Record With 2.9 Billion Viewing Minutes In Opening Weekend

Getty Images

Happy Gilmore 2 has broken streaming records, becoming the most-streamed movie for the week of July 21-27 with 2.9 billion viewing minutes on Netflix. This surpasses the previous record of 2.2 billion minutes set by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The comedy sequel, starring Adam Sandler, had the best opening streaming week for a Sandler film, which have collectively generated over 61 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix. Happy Gilmore 2 drew 46.7 million views in its first three days, the biggest U.S. opening weekend for a Netflix film. The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 hit movie reunites Sandler with original stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, while also featuring new cast members Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and Sandler’s own family. (Variety)