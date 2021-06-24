Home » Entertainment » Harrison Ford Injured During Rehearsal For ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford Injured During Rehearsal For ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Harrison Ford was injured while rehearsing a fight scene for Indiana Jones 5.

Deadline reports that the 78-year-old actor hurt his shoulder although the full-extent of his injury is unknown. According to Disney, director James Mangold will shoot around him while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while he heals.

This isn’t Ford’s first major on-set injury. His leg was broken by a hydraulic door in an accident on the set of the Millennium Falcon spaceship while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens in July 2014.

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston Never Slept With David Schwimmer; Will Not Be Looking For Love On Dating Apps
Meghan Markle Braces for Palace Showdown as Princess Diana’s Final Words Are Revealed
LaLa Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony
Scot Disick Drops $57K On A Photo For Amelia Hamlin’s Birthday
Falynn Guobadia Says She Doesn’t Blame Porsha Williams For Her Divorce
Chris Harrison Ousted From Bachelor Nation