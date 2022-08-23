Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Address ‘Toxic Negativity’ Regarding Their Relationship

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have commented on the criticism they’ve received regarding their relationship. The pair began dating in 2020, after working on Don’t Worry Darling together. Since then, some of the “As It Was” singer’s fans have taken issue with Wilde—as well as the couple’s 10-year age gap.

When The Rolling Stone asked Styles about the scrutiny, he said, “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real.… But anyway, what do you want to eat?"”

Styles added, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Wilde shared her perspective on the matter as well. “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry, and everything he puts out there. I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness,” she said.