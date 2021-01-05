Harry Styles + Olivia Wilde

PRPhotos.com

New Year, new love? That may be on tap for Olivia Wilde, who was photographed holding hands with Harry Styles following her split from longtime partner Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old director and 26-year-old “Golden” singer were photographed by The Daily Mail and Page Six, and they appeared to be holding hands at his manager Jeffrey Azoff‘s nuptials in Montecito, California. Styles served as officiant to Azoff’s wedding to Glenne Christiaansen, who works for Apple Music.

Snitches tell Page Six that Styles has been introducing Wilde as his “girlfriend.” James Corden has reportedly helped the new lovebirds cover their tracks by allowing them to hang at his house on the down-low.

The insider spilled: “Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret. So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry bought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.”

Wilde is directing Styles in Don’t Worry Darling. He replaced Shia LaBeouf; Chris Pine and Florence Pugh also star.

Wilde and Sudeikis, 45, were engaged for seven years. They share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. Styles has previously been linked to Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, Emily Atack, Kendall Jenner and Erin Foster.