Harvey Weinstein Apologizes For Contraband Milk Duds

Harvey Weinstein issued an apology to Thursday (March 3rd), after getting caught with contraband Milk Duds in prison last fall.

According to Variety, the disgraced movie producer was found to be in possession of the candy during a search of his prison cell on November 10th, 2021, following a meeting with one of his attorneys.

In a statement provided to E! News on March 3rd, the 69-year-old movie mogul said, "This was an innocent misunderstanding. It will not happen again. I have been a model inmate, following the rules and regulations and I am sincerely sorry."

Weinstein is currently being held at the medical wing of a Los Angeles jail while he awaits trial for rape and sexual assault.

