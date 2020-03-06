Harvey Weinstein Gets Heart Procedure Before Heading Back to Rikers

PRPhotos.com

Harvey Weinstein underwent a heart procedure before being moved back to the Rikers Island jail complex, his spokesman told The New York Times.

An insider told The New York Post: “He had a heart stent put in last night. It took four hours. He’s nervous but he isn’t in control and has to deal with it.”

The 67-year-old convicted rapist is stable. After his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges last month, he suffered from heart palpitations and was sent to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s been holed up ever since.

Weinstein will be sentenced March 11th and faces up to 29 years in prison.