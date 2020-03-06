Home » Entertainment » Harvey Weinstein Gets Heart Procedure Before Heading Back to Rikers

Harvey Weinstein Gets Heart Procedure Before Heading Back to Rikers

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Harvey Weinstein underwent a heart procedure before being moved back to the Rikers Island jail complex, his spokesman told The New York Times.

An insider told The New York Post: “He had a heart stent put in last night. It took four hours. He’s nervous but he isn’t in control and has to deal with it.”

The 67-year-old convicted rapist is stable. After his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges last month, he suffered from heart palpitations and was sent to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s been holed up ever since.

Weinstein will be sentenced March 11th and faces up to 29 years in prison.

Related Articles

Joe Giudice Loves Ex Teresa’s Boob Job, Gets New Tattoo for Daughter
Meghan Markle Returns to U.K. as Prince Harry Stresses Over Disappointing Queen
Celebrities React To The Execution Of Alabama Death Row Inmate Nathaniel Woods
Georgina Chapman ‘Devastated’ and ‘Disgusted’ by Harvey Weinstein as He Beefs Up Prison Staff
Kim Kardashian Heads To White House With Exonerated Women
The Queen Tells Prince Harry He Will Always Be Welcomed Back