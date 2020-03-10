Harvey Weinstein Injured and ‘Miserable’ in Rikers Island Jail

PRPhotos.com

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein fell Sunday morning at Rikers Island jail, his spokesperson Juda Englemayer tells CNN. She adds that he was dizzy before he fell: "Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed."

Prior to his return to Rikers this weekend, Weinstein was stationed at Bellevue Hospital complaining of heart issues. On Wednesday, the 67-year-old had a heart procedure to insert a stent. It seems his time behind bars has given Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women, time to think.

Englemayer says he has "had a lot of time to think about his life and what he's done," adding, "He said he wasn't a nice guy and that's how he got here."

Englemayer tells Page Six: “He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can. He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it’s going to be a long, uphill battle from here.”=

Weinstein will be sentenced on March 11th and is facing up to 29 years in prison after a jury convicted him of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree a count of rape in the third degree on February 24th.