Harvey Weinstein Sent to California To Face Rape and Assault Charges

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein flew to California Tuesday to face additional sex assault charges there, according to multiple reports. He is serving a 23-year-sentence for rape and assault at the Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

The 69-year-old was taken out of prison in a wheelchair, Page Six reports, and his walker was packed for his journey. The disgraced movie producer faces 11 counts of rape, battery and other charges against five women in L.A. If convicted on all charges, he could face another 140 years to life behind bars.

His legal team has repeatedly argued that his health is too frail to withstand travel, but the judge ultimately blocked the move to stop extradition.