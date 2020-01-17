Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jail Over Tweet + Gigi Hadid Off the Hook + 5 Picked

PRPhotos.com

The jury selection in Harvey Weinstein‘s rape trial is wrapping up. Here’s the latest:

JAIL TIME

Judge James Burke says that one potential juror is facing time behind bars after posting about his summons on social media, in violation of Burke’s direct order.

Asking the man to come in and appear before him he said: “There’s one person who did clearly violate the court’s (order). I am asking you to return to this courtroom… to show cause for why I should not hold you in contempt and facing 30 days in jail.”

He was told to return March 10th. “If you cannot afford an attorney, then I can get one for you…OK, good luck.”

“Thank you,” responded the man.

GIGI OUT

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 24, showed up with a bodyguard at court to find out if she’d been selected, but she was soon spotted leaving again. Court officials confirmed Thursday that she was cut from the list of potential jurors.

5 PICKED

Of the more than 600 potential jurors screened, five were selected Thursday: three men and two women. Ultimately, 12 jurors and six standbys will be selected.

Opening statements are set to begin January 22nd. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty, but faces life in jail if convicted.