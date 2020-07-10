Harvey Weinstein Wants To Wrap Up Case This Year as Insiders Spill

PRPhotos.com

A lawyer for the Weinstein Co. told a judge Thursday that they hope to wrap up the bankruptcy case by December, pending approval of a $46.8 million settlement paid out over Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein is overseeing the class action case, and Judge Mary Walrath is handling the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy; both must approve the deal.

WEINSTEIN’S PERSPECTIVE

Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for rape in Alden, N.Y., will not be paying the settlement. Insurance will cover it. His spokesperson Juda Engelmayer tells The Hollywood Producer that he has sold all of his properties to manage looming expenses, and spends most of his time reading, watching news and movies.

“He’s shocked at the condition of the world, not just coronavirus, but the Black Lives Matter protests. He says, ‘It’s a different world than when I went in,'” says Engelmayer. “He still believes in the liberal causes that he championed. But he sees the left as tone deaf and using the same methods that they reject from the right. He says no one is talking sense.”

Weinstein tested positive for coronavirus himself, but never showed symptoms.

The attorneys that represent plaintiffs who didn’t settle, Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, plan to object to the approval in court. Lantern Capital bought The Weinstein Co.‘s assets after it declared bankruptcy and rebranded the firm Spyglass Media.