Harvey Weinstein Will Not Testify in NY Criminal Trial

The defense for shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein will present their closing arguments on tomorrow (Thursday, 2/13) after four days of witness testimony, announcing that Weinstein will not be called to testify on the stand. The decision was made after Weinstein’s lawyers consulted with their client during a lengthy court recess.

Weinstein’s defense came after twelve days of statements from the prosecution, which included graphic testimony from six accusers. Asked as he left the court, if he considered testifying in the case, Weinstein replied “I wanted to.” Jury deliberations are set to start Tuesday.

