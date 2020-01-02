Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Filled With Hope and Anxiety as Trial Nears

PRPhotos.com

On January 6th, Harvey Weinstein will face criminal trial for sexual assault and rape. Annabelle Sciorra is expected to testify that he raped her at her home in New York in the early 90s.

In the lead up, some of the more than 80 women who have accused the movie mogul of misconduct plan to attend his trial and are preparing to be attacked by his lawyers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The last time accuser Katherine Kendall saw Weinstein was before the #MeToo movement began, at the 2010 premiere of The King’s Speech. She has accused Weinstein of chasing her nude around his apartment in 1993. She told THR: “I felt my knees buckle and I wanted to leave immediately.” Now, she says she is battling anxiety and migraines, and is deciding whether to appear: “Maybe if I’m prepared for it and I get myself in the right headspace, I’ll be OK. Will it be a strong message for us all to be there? Would that be helpful? It might be a good thing for him to have to see us.”

Others say the fact that Weinstein is even facing trial is a huge step for them. Tina Chen, president of Time’s Up, which was created following #MeToo, said: “We would not be in this historic moment without the courage and conviction of these survivors, who risked everything. We hope that these survivors experience some small measure of justice as this trial begins. … Sadly, most cases never even make it this far.”

“I believe that our presence is important right now; it’s just about supporting each other,” says Rosanna Arquette, who plans to attend the first day of the trial as well as the days when Sciorra testifies. Arquette accused Weinstein of forcing her to touch his genitals then trying to smear her when she turned his sexual overtures down. She said: “This trial, yes, in the long run is for everyone. But this happened to us. It actually happened to our lives. Especially the rape victims, their lives have been shattered in trauma, in years of living with this. And many, many careers have been affected, including mine.”

This fall, a group of more than 20 of Weinstein’s accusers hired a publicist, Kendra Barkoff Lamy, to share for the trial. Lamy was Joe Biden‘s former spokesperson.

Weinstein is the first of the many men in Hollywood who were called out during #MeToo to stand trial.