‘Haunted Mansion,’ Kimiko Glenn, James Cameron + More!

DISNEY CHARACTERS WALK RED CARPET DURING ‘HAUNTED MANSION’ PREMIERE: People reports that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that began last week, the only actors present for the Haunted Mansion premiere on Saturday (July 15th) were those portraying Disney characters. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937) and Cruella de Vil all walked the red carpet in lieu of stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, and Danny DeVito. The director of the film, Justin Simien, told Variety he was “sad” his cast could not walk the red carpet with him.

KIMIKO GLENN COMMENTS ON ‘ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK’ PAY: Orange is the New Black actress Kimiko Glenn took to TikTok on Saturday (July 15th) to comment on how little the show’s supporting cast was paid, following an article released by The New Yorker. “My tits live on in perpetuity and I deserve to get paid for as many f—king streams as that s—t gets,” she said in the video, referring to a topless scene that she did for the show. “Second of all, we did not get paid very well ever. And when I say ‘did not get paid very well,’ you would die.” Glenn added, “People were bartenders still and people had their second jobs still. They were f—king famous as s—t, like internationally famous … but had to keep their second jobs because they couldn’t afford to not!”

JAMES CAMERON ADDRESSES RUMORS ABOUT DIRECTING AN OCEANGATE FILM: James Cameron shut down the rumors that he’s planning to direct a film about the OceanGate tragedy via his Instagram stories Saturday (July 15th). “I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” he wrote. “I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

RACHEL ZEGLER ADDRESSES RACIST BACKLASH OVER LIVE ACTION ‘SNOW WHITE’ CASTING: Rachel Zegler is tired of hearing about the racist backlash regarding her role as Snow White in the live-action remake. “Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online,” Zegler wrote on Twitter Saturday (July 15th). “But please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it.” Sharing throwback photos of herself as a child dressed as a princess, she added, “So, i leave you w these photos! i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.” Halle Bailey, who faced similar backlash for her role in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, replied to this post with, “we love you so much … truly the perfect princess.”