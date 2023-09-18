‘Haunting In Venice’ And ‘The Nun II’ Fight For No. 1 Spot At The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Haunting In Venice and The Nun II vied for the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, and Deadline reports that The Nun II is the winner. With $14.7 million, this marks the film’s second week on top. Haunting in Venice followed close behind with a $14.5 million debut.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 15th) through Sunday (September 17th):

1. The Nun II, $14.7 million 2. Haunting In Venice, $14.5 million 3. Equalizer 3, $7.2 million 4. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, $4.7 million 5. Barbie, $3.96 million 6. Jawan, $2.49 million 7. Blue Beetle, $2.475 million 8. Gran Turismo, $2.35 million 9. Oppenheimer, $2.1 million 10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $2 million