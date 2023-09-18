Home » Entertainment » ‘Haunting In Venice’ And ‘The Nun II’ Fight For No. 1 Spot At The Domestic Box Office

‘Haunting In Venice’ And ‘The Nun II’ Fight For No. 1 Spot At The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Haunting In Venice and The Nun II vied for the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, and Deadline reports that The Nun II is the winner. With $14.7 million, this marks the film’s second week on top. Haunting in Venice followed close behind with a $14.5 million debut.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 15th) through Sunday (September 17th):

1. The Nun II, $14.7 million 2. Haunting In Venice, $14.5 million 3. Equalizer 3, $7.2 million 4. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, $4.7 million 5. Barbie, $3.96 million 6. Jawan, $2.49 million 7. Blue Beetle, $2.475 million 8. Gran Turismo, $2.35 million 9. Oppenheimer, $2.1 million 10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $2 million

Related Articles

Jonathan Majors Breaks Up Fight Between Two High Schoolers
‘The Nun II’ Takes Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office
‘Equalizer 3’ Has Dynamite Opening At The Domestic Box Office
‘Gran Turismo’ Races To The Top Of The Domestic Box Office
‘Blue Beetle’ Steals Top Spot From ‘Barbie’ At The Domestic Box Office
‘Barbie’ Passes $1 Billion Mark At The Global Box Office