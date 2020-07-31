Have Kim and Kanye Already Separated?

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are living separate lives, Page Six reports. Kim has publicly spoken out asking for privacy and empathy amid her husband’s mental health struggles after he mounted a bid for president, and railed against her on Twitter, but they are anything but united.

They met up briefly in Cody, Wyoming this week after Kim’s public plea, but she was photographed weeping in a car, and has since returned to L.A.

While sources say divorce isn’t on the table, the 43-year-old is living full time at their ranch in Wyoming, which which is best for his “creativity” while Kim is holding the fort in L.A. with their four kids.

An insider says: “Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base. But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other. Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they’re so young. She’s doing well, she doesn’t want this to impact on the kids, so it’s business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don’t want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father.”