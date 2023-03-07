Home » Entertainment » Hayden Panettiere Says Her Brother Jansen Is ‘Right Here With Me’ In First TV Interview Since His Death

Hayden Panettiere Says Her Brother Jansen Is 'Right Here With Me' In First TV Interview Since His Death

Hayden Panettiere appeared on Good Morning America Monday (March 6th) to promote Scream VI, marking her first TV interview since her brother Jansen unexpectedly passed away in February. He was just 28 years old.

At the end of the interview, host Michael Strahan offered condolences on behalf of the GMA team, and Panettiere thanked him. “He’s right here with me,” the Heroes actress said, getting visibly emotional.

The Panettiere family, including Hayden, her mom Lesley Vogel, and her dad Skip Panettiere, previously released a statement revealing Jansen’s cause of death. "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," they said.

