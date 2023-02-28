Home » Entertainment » Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen Died From An ‘Enlarged Heart’

Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen Died From An ‘Enlarged Heart’

On Monday (February 27th), Hayden Panettiere‘s family revealed her brother Jansen‘s cause of death. Jansen died unexpectedly at the age of 28 earlier this month.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the family said in a statement.

Remembering Jansen, his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister, Hayden Panettiere, said, “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit.”

They added, “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

