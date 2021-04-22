Home » Entertainment » Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Sentenced For Domestic Abuse

Hayden Panettiere’s Ex Sentenced For Domestic Abuse

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Brian Hickerson, has been sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

According to Page Six, Tuesday’s (April 20th) sentencing came after multiple domestic violence allegations involving the former Nashville star.

Additionally, Hickerson will serve four years of probation, is required to attend 52 domestic violence classes, and must pay a $500 fine. He was also hit with a five-year restraining order that prohibits him from coming in contact with Panettiere.

The sentencing stems from Hickerson’s July 2020 arrest in which he initially pleaded not guilty to assaulting the Heroes alum.

Related Articles

Courtney Stodden Credits Elliot Page and Sam Smith for Courage
Scott Rudin Apologizes, Steps Aside for Bullying Behavior
Federal Judge Grants Approval To Move R. Kelly To NYC For Sex Trafficking Trial
Bobby Brown Thinks Nick Gordon Is To Blame For Whitney Houston And Bobbi Kristina’s Deaths
Dwayne Johnson Will Run for President After All, Maybe
Prince Philip Dies at 99 + Harry Plans To Return for Funeral Without Meghan