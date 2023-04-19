Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Eyes Were Yellow’ And Hair Was ‘Coming Out In Clumps’ While Struggling With Addiction

Speaking with Women’s Health for their April cover story, Hayden Panettiere detailed the unsettling symptoms she experienced while battling an addiction to alcohol and opioids.

Panettiere shared that she became especially dependent on these substances as she struggled with postpartum depression and a neck injury in 2014. “I was in a lot of pain,” the Heroes actress said. “My tolerance got so high so fast that it became a problem.”

At one point, she said her body “was like, ‘enough.’” The Remember the Titans actress added, “I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps.”

After enrolling in 12-step program and receiving trauma therapy, the Scream actress relayed that she is in a better place now. “I did a lot of work on myself,” she told the outlet. “After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with.”