HBO’s ‘The Pitt’ Inspires Viewers To Consider Organ Donation, End-Of-Life Planning

A University of Southern California study reveals HBO’s Emmy-winning The Pitt motivates viewers toward organ donation and end-of-life preparations. Research examining two multi-episode storylines shows 26.9% of surveyed audiences sought organ donation information while 17.2% shared donation details with others. The organ donation narrative particularly resonated with Black viewers, a demographic overrepresented on transplant waiting lists yet underrepresented as donors. Concerning end-of-life planning, 38.8% of viewers pursued additional information and 15.3% distributed relevant resources. The series depicts daily challenges facing healthcare workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room plus trauma’s impact on patients’ families. Medical professionals praise the show’s authenticity in portraying real workplace struggles including overcrowding, underfunding and burnout. (Story URL)