Heather McDonald Fractures Her Skull After Passing Out Onstage

In the middle of performing a stand-up comedy bit in Tempe, Arizona, Saturday night (February 5th), comedian Heather McDonald collapsed onstage and fractured her skull.

McDonald posted a video to her Instagram stories from her hospital bed, saying, “So I’m in the emergency room. I look weird. I’m so so so so sorry. I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.”

She continued, “You can see my eye, I fell on my eye. I cannot believe this happened. I feel so terrible that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.”

Right before the fall, McDonald joked, “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.” Audience members thought the comedian fainting was part of the act, but it quickly became clear that she needed medical attention.

She concluded her Instagram story video with, “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”

