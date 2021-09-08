Heating Up? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate 1 Year in Italy

PRPhotos.com

Kendall Jenner and her NBA beau Devin Booker have taken their relationship to the next level. They celebrated their one-year anniversary on a romantic trip to Italy, and shared outtakes on social media.

The 25-year-old model captioned the photos "limoncello 🍋". Jenner can be seen lounging by the water with longtime friend Fai Khadra, eating delicious pasta, and — of course — taking a romantic sunset stroll with Booker.

Jenner also gave him a shout-out on her Instagram Story, where she posted a photo of them embracing by the water.