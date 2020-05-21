Home » Entertainment » Heidi Klum’s ‘Social Distancing Highlights’

Heidi Klum’s ‘Social Distancing Highlights’

While most of the world is giving itself bowl cuts in stretch pants, Heidi Klum isn’t letting coronavirus intervene with her glam. 

The supermodel posted a shot of herself on Instagram, with several Intagram Stories as backup documenting how she "found a way" to safely get highlights while respecting social distancing rules. 

“Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin,” she captioned her snap, which featured her in black lingerie, fishnet tights, black pumps and a face mask. Lorenzo Martin, wearing a face mask, shielded himself in an umbrella with arm hold cut-outs. 

