Helen Mirren Says She Was ‘So Excited’ To Be In Bed With Harrison Ford For ‘1923’

Helen Mirren is fond of her 1923 costar, Harrison Ford, to say the least. During The Wrap’s 2023 Awards Season Screening Series, the Queen actress said she was “so excited” to be in bed with her onscreen husband.

"I had to be in the bed with him, you know. I'm dressed up to here," she said, pointing to her neck. "But I'm lying there and I'm thinking, 'I'm in bed with Harrison Ford.' I was so excited, I can't tell you. I had to pretend to be cool."

She added, "He's come to a place where he can be easy with other actors. It's immensely generous and incredibly professional. Not remotely spoiled movie star at all. I genuinely love him.” Then Mirren jokingly said, "If I wasn't married…"