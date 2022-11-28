Home » Entertainment » Helena Bonham Carter Defends Both J.K. Rowling And Johnny Depp

Helena Bonham Carter Defends Both J.K. Rowling And Johnny Depp

Helena Bonham Carter is getting involved in the controversy. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Great Expectations actress defended both J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp.

“It’s horrendous, a load of b——t,” she said, regarding the backlash J.K. Rowling has received for her transphobic remarks. “I think [Rowling] has been hounded. It’s been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She’s allowed her opinion, particularly if she’s suffered abuse.”

As for Johnny Depp, whom she starred alongside in multiple films, Carter said his highly publicized trial against Amber Heard left him “completely vindicated.” She added, “My view is that [Heard] got on that pendulum. That’s the problem with these things – that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

