Henry Cavill Is ‘Not A Fan’ Of Sex Scenes

Henry Cavill shared his thoughts on sex scenes in films on Monday’s (February 5th) episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast—and the truth is he doesn’t “understand them.”

“I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan,” the Man of Steel actor said. “There are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

He added that while “sex scenes can be great in a movie” and “can really help with the storytelling,” it can also “be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, ‘Oh naked person, great.’”