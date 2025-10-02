Henry Cavill Posts Recovery Update After ‘Highlander’ Filming Injury

Getty Images

Henry Cavill posted a recovery update on Instagram this week following his September injury during filming of John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski’s long-in-the-works Highlander reboot. The actor shared workout photos showing his left leg still in a boot, captioning them “Endure. In enduring, grow strong.” His injury has delayed the Amazon MGM production until likely early 2026. Cavill stars alongside Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang in the remake. The project has been in development for over a decade since its 2009 announcement. Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery starred-in the original 1986 Highlander film, which follows an ancient battle between two Scottish immortals who reincarnate into modern-day New York City. (Story URL)