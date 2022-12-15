Henry Cavill Will Not Be A Part Of DC’s New Superman Movie

James Gunn is working on a Superman script, but the film won’t include Henry Cavill.

The new DC Studios co-chief tweeted Wednesday (December 15th) that he and Peter Safran are excited to announce that they’re currently working on a new project involving the Man of Steel.

He wrote, “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and w talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Cavill added in his own post on Instagram, “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.”

In October, the 39-year-old actor briefly reprised his role as Superman in Black Adam after five years away from the role. He also announced that he was leaving the Netflix series, The Witcher, after three years.