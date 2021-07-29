Henry Winkler Calls Former Neighbor On Her 101st Birthday

Getty Images

Henry Winkler called a woman he hasn’t seen in more than 60 years to wish her a happy 101st birthday.

Natalie Lebovitz-Zaidenberg, the events sales manager at Tavern on the Green told Page Six that her grandmother Florence Keller lived in the same building as the Happy Days star in the ‘50s – when he was about 10 years old.

Lebovitz-Zaidenberg said, “My grandmother has Alzheimer’s, but whenever she watches TV and he comes on, she goes, ‘It’s Henry,’ and gets very excited … Sometimes she doesn’t remember us so it’s really special.”

She shared her grandmother’s story with a private Facebook group full of high-profile publicists and editors who managed to get her in touch with the 75-year-old actor.

The grateful granddaughter told the outlet, “He called and he was lovely. He just said he wished her a happy birthday, and said he appreciates that we have followed his career this whole time. They spoke for about five minutes. We were all excited."