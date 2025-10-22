HGTV Orders 400 New Episodes Of ‘House Hunters’ Through 2026

Getty Images

HGTV has renewed House Hunters and House Hunters International for a massive 400-episode order extending through 2026. The franchise, which launched 25 years ago, draws over 13 million monthly viewers as real estate experts guide potential buyers toward dream properties. The network also announced several new shows including Botched Homes, featuring New York City contractor Charlie Kawas fixing failed renovations. Additional programming includes 16 half-hours of Neighborhood Watch and World’s Bargain Dream Homes. Drew and Jonathan Scott will star in 14 episodes of Property Brothers: Under Pressure, helping buyers overcome commitment issues (Story URL)