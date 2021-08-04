Home » Entertainment » Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal Chaos of Home Life

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal Chaos of Home Life

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

So many babies! Hilaria Baldwin has gotten used to “nighttime chaos” with her six kids. She shared a shot of herself snuggling all of her kids, including Mara, 5 months, who was screaming. "We tried to take a pic and MariLu didn't want to lay down," Hilaria, 37, wrote on her Instagram Story.

She and husband Alec Baldwin also share Carmen, 8, Rafel, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 10 months. 

In the comments section of another snap that she captioned, “My Baldwinito nigghtime chaos,” Alec wrote, “It really is like this.”

Related Articles

Emma Roberts Talks Limiting What She Shares on ‘Dark and Polarizing’ Internet
Celebrity Gossip: Katie Thurston, John Corbett, Sonja Morgan and More!
Industry News: Bridgerton, Awkwafina, Crimes of the Future and More!
Kit Harrington Is Glad He Went To Rehab After ‘Game Of Thrones’
The Weeknd Teases New Music And Discusses How He’s Now ‘Sober Lite’
Celebrity Gossip: Clare Crawley, Genevieve Gorder, Christina Haack and More!