Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Reveal Chaos of Home Life

So many babies! Hilaria Baldwin has gotten used to “nighttime chaos” with her six kids. She shared a shot of herself snuggling all of her kids, including Mara, 5 months, who was screaming. "We tried to take a pic and MariLu didn't want to lay down," Hilaria, 37, wrote on her Instagram Story.

She and husband Alec Baldwin also share Carmen, 8, Rafel, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 10 months.

In the comments section of another snap that she captioned, “My Baldwinito nigghtime chaos,” Alec wrote, “It really is like this.”