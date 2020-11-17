Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Ankle Because 2020

PRPhotos.com

2020 has done it again! Hilaria Baldwin is taking a break from running after breaking her ankle. The mom of five shared on IG: “I broke my ankle yesterday because you know…2020. I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or road with no shoulder where there was a berm. I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle.”

Hilaria, who shares baby Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, Rafael Thomas, 5, and Carmen Gabriela, 7, with husband Alec Baldwin, 62, said she has a whole range of emotions, but she is determined to stay upbeat.

“It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad…but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible,” she said. “It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things.”

“Thank you to John…the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful,” she added.