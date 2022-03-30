Hilaria Baldwin Is Pregnant, Expecting 7th Child With Alec Baldwin

PRPhotos.com

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announced that they are expecting their seventh child. In a statement released to Entertainment Tonight, the pair said, “We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team.”

“One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!” they continued.

On Instagram Tuesday (March 29th), Hilaria posted a video of the moment they told their other children the news. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” she wrote.