Hilaria Baldwin Loses Brand Partnership

After being raked across the coals for what critics say is her attempt to fake her Spanish heritage, Hilaria “Hillary” Baldwin is beginning to see the impact on her wallet. The yogini and mom of five has lost her brand partnership with Cuties Baby Care, Page Six reports.

“In response to the inquires we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020,” the company said in a statement. “We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.”

Hilaria has previously promoted the products on Instagram and participated in giveaways for the brand. She also has deals with Spindrift, Mattel, Fisher-Price and Bissell, but TBD if those will be affected.

Hilaria recently got some birthday love from her husband Alec. He wrote on a post with their five kids, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, four months: “Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything.”

