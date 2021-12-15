Hilaria Baldwin Says Alec Once Told Her To “Keep It Down” During Labor

PRPhotos.com

On Monday (December 13th), Hilaria Baldwin reposted an article titled "When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labour I Knew Our Marriage Was Over" to her Instagram story. She added the caption, "Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'"

Hilaria said Alec quickly realized he “sounded like an a—.” Then she jokingly said she “kept the marriage” and “went on to have 522 babies after.” Rafa is one of the six children Hilaria and Alec have together.

Hiaria has been open about the struggles they have faced since the fatal Rust shooting, revealing last week that Alec has PTSD from the incident. She has been very vocal about supporting her husband.

After Alec’s first sit-down interview regarding the incident, Hilaria posted a photo of the two kissing along with the caption, "My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end."