Hilaria Baldwin Says ‘Enemies Seek To Destroy’ Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin says that “enemies…seek to destroy” her husband, Alec Baldwin.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Wednesday (July 27th), the former yoga instructor detailed the “darker part” of being married to the former 30 Rock actor.

After writing a sweet tribute to her husband, she added, “The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this 'business' can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others.

“Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This is not a new tactic…it’s as old as history…yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, “opinions”, or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear.”

The couple is currently expecting their seventh child together.